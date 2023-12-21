First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 4,121 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.78% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,108,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PHYL stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

