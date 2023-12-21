Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

