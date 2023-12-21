Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of TD opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

