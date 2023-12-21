CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 6,263 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 430,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 215,382 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 822.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,703 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

