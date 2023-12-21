CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 7,853 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 6.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

