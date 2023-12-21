CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 704,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after buying an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 230,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

