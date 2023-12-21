CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after acquiring an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after acquiring an additional 310,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 622,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

