CGN Advisors LLC Buys 6,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 4.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSMT stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.