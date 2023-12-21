Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VGT stock opened at $477.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $486.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average is $437.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

