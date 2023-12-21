Optimum Investment Advisors Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.