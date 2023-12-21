American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $273,471.24 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

