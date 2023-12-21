TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Daniel F. Weir Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.59. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 23.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

