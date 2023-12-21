Insider Buying: Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE EIF opened at C$44.60 on Thursday. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.0947802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.39.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

