First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Director William G. Barron Sells 14,214 Shares

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 179.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 40.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

