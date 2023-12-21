Paul Ohls Sells 32,351 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,482.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
