Paul Ohls Sells 32,351 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,482.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CXM. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

