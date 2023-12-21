CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEIX opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

