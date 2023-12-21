CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
Shares of CEIX opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.80.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Featured Articles
