Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Lars Olesen Sells 14,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$221,200.00.

PSI opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.41. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. Equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4589552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

