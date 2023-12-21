Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Buys 29,800 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:XAU opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.06. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 30.51 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

