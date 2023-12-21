Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Jeff Castelli Sells 17,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

