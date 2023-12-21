Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,598,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

On Monday, October 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $360,400.00.

Intapp Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

