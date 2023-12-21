Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $200,834.94 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 100 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

