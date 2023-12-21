Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 8,165 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $211,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

