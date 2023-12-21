Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

