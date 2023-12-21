CGN Advisors LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

