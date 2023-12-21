Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $31.70 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MOH opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.45 and a 200-day moving average of $325.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

