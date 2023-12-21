Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 18,433 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Marriott International worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $224.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

