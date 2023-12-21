Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,848 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 83,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

O stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

