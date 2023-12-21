CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.