CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.