CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 26,860 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.