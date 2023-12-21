The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 63,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,184,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

