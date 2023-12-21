Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

