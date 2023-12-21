Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 73,143 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,143 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 327.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SM. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.