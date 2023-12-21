Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 70,039 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,039 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.42% of Tenet Healthcare worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.9% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 717.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

