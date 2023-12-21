Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $102.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

