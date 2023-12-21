CGN Advisors LLC Has $15.26 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.43 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

