Advance Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.