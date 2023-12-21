RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Ilya Goldshleger Sells 10,937 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $426,761.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
RxSight Price Performance
NASDAQ RXST opened at $38.15 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
