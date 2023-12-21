iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.