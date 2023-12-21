DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Lawrence J. Schorr Sells 3,174 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 529.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.7% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

