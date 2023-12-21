Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,134 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

