iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Raised by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

