Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

