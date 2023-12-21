SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $58,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

