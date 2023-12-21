Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 122,285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 95.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,285 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.83.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
