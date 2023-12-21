Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

