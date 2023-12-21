Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 45,330 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

Recommended Stories

