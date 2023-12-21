DnB Asset Management AS Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $194.85 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

