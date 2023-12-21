Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 185.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.47% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Thursday.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

