Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $663,750.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vertex Trading Down 6.2 %
Vertex stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on VERX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.
View Our Latest Analysis on VERX
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.