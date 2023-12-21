Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $663,750.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VERX. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

