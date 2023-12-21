FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE HME opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$124.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.21. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.28 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Featured Articles

