FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE HME opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$124.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.21. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemisphere Energy
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.